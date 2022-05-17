Smart (foot) will not be available for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami.
Roughly 90 minutes before tip-off, the Celtics issued an updated injury report indicating that Smart will not be available, while Al Horford will also sit out after entering COVID-19 protocols. Smart was listed as questionable coming into the day due to a sprained right foot, which he appeared to sustain during Sunday's Game 7 win over Milwaukee. With Smart sidelined for at least one contest, expect Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to each pick up increased minutes.
