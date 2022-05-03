Smart (thigh) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Smart suffered a shoulder and thigh injury during Sunday's Game 1 loss, which he finished with 10 points, six assists and one rebound in 33 minutes. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Monday that Smart's shoulder is "fine," but the guard is still bothered by the thigh issue, which Udoka described as a "pretty bad" bruise. In his absence, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are both candidates for increased roles, but Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will have to play like superstars if Boston wants to avoid a 0-2 hole.