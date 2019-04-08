Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out for regular-season finale
Smart (oblique) won't play Tuesday against Washington, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Smart will be sidelined for the last game of the regular season while the Celtics continue to monitor his oblique injury. Though Boston's injury list is lengthy for Tuesday evening, Smart's injury may be the only one worth worrying about heading into the postseason.
