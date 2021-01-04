Smart (thumb) won't be available for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Smart received the questionable tag due to the right thumb sprain and will end up missing his first game of the season. The Celtics are short on guard depth with Jeff Teague (ankle) and Kemba Walker (knee) also unavailable, so rookie Payton Pritchard could enter the starting five.
