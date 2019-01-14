Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out Monday
Smart (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
As expected, an undisclosed illness will keep Smart sidelined for the first time all season. In his absence, Jaylen Brown will likely benefit from an increased role. Smart's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hands out eight dimes in win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Returns to Wednesday's game•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Probable to return Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Season-high 21 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fantastic effort in road win•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.