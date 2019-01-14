Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out Monday

Smart (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

As expected, an undisclosed illness will keep Smart sidelined for the first time all season. In his absence, Jaylen Brown will likely benefit from an increased role. Smart's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Raptors.

