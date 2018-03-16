Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out through rest of regular season
Smart (thumb) will undergo surgery on his right thumb Friday and will miss the remainder of the regular season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Celtics had been going back and forth regarding how to handle Smart's injury, and it's been decided that surgery is the best course of action. While the procedure will keep the versatile, defensive-minded guard out for at least a month, there's hope that he'd be able to return sometime in the playoffs, particularly if the Celtics are are able to make a deep run in the East. In the short-term, Boston will be shorthanded in the backcourt with Kyrie Irving (knee) and Jaylen Brown (concussion) banged up, but once they return, it'll likely be Terry Rozier who absorbs a larger portion of Smart's workload.
