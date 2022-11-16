Smart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Smart's out status juxtaposes his designation from Tuesday when he was ruled probable for the contest despite an ankle issue. Unfortunately, the lockdown point guard will be forced to miss the contest, and the problems on the ball are exacerbated by the fact that Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) will sit as well. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White may be called on to serve as the primary ball-handlers with the pair sidelined.
