Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out Wednesday
Smart will not play Wednesday against the Clippers due to a hand laceration, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Smart apparently cut his hand on some glass at the team hotel prior to Wednesday's game and was forced to get stitches. The severity of the laceration is unclear at this point, but the issue is bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for at least one contest. His status should be updated in the coming days, prior to the team's matchup with the Warriors on Saturday. In the meantime, look for Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye to benefit from some increased run with Smart out.
