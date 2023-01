Smart (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Smart will miss a second straight game due to a left knee contusion. Wednesday's contest is the first half of a back-to-back set, but the point guard's availability for Thursday's game against the Nets remains unclear. Robert Williams (knee) is also out Wednesday, so Boston may roll out a starting lineup of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams and Al Horford.