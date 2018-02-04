Celtics' Marcus Smart: Rules self out through All-Star break

Smart said Sunday that he required 20 stitches to seal his lacerated right hand, which he injured a little over a week ago after swiping at a picture frame on a hotel wall, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports. He expects to return to the court after the All-Star break.

Smart, who has already missed the Celtics' past six games -- including Sunday's contest against the Trail Blazers -- was initially expected to miss only two weeks after the injury was announced. However, after meeting with reporters Sunday for the first time since the hotel incident, Smart acknowledged that his hand injury was more severe than the team had let on, so he'll require more time to heal up and is tentatively targeting the Celtics' Feb. 23 tilt with the Pistons for his return to action. Smart's absence has come at an especially inconvenient time with starting point guard Kyrie Irving (quadriceps) missing the last three games and backcourt reserve Shane Larkin (knee) also ruled out through the All-Star break, resulting in Terry Rozier and rookie Semi Ojeleye assuming major minutes at guard.