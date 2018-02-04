Celtics' Marcus Smart: Rules self out through All-Star break
Smart said Sunday that he required 20 stitches to seal his lacerated right hand, which he injured a little over a week ago after swiping at a picture frame on a hotel wall, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports. He expects to return to the court after the All-Star break.
Smart, who has already missed the Celtics' past six games -- including Sunday's contest against the Trail Blazers -- was initially expected to miss only two weeks after the injury was announced. However, after meeting with reporters Sunday for the first time since the hotel incident, Smart acknowledged that his hand injury was more severe than the team had let on, so he'll require more time to heal up and is tentatively targeting the Celtics' Feb. 23 tilt with the Pistons for his return to action. Smart's absence has come at an especially inconvenient time with starting point guard Kyrie Irving (quadriceps) missing the last three games and backcourt reserve Shane Larkin (knee) also ruled out through the All-Star break, resulting in Terry Rozier and rookie Semi Ojeleye assuming major minutes at guard.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Set to miss two-game road trip•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out another 10-to-14 days•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out for two weeks•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Blows up for 22 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Set for bench role Sunday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.