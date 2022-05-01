Smart had to be rushed to the locker room after appearing to have his shoulder dislocated during the first half of Sunday's Game 1 against the Bucks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Smart and Jevon Carter collided in the paint during the second quarter, which left Smart clearly injured as he made his may to the bench. A trainer helped him to the locker room from there, but it looked like Smart wasn't able to move his right arm, which doesn't bode well for his potential return. If he's unable to play in the second half, Payton Pritchard would likely garner an increased role the rest of the way.