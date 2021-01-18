Smart finished with 10 points (4-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two boards, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes of a 105-75 loss to the Knicks on Sunday.

Smart was one of just two Celtics to finish in double figures scoring, despite his rough shooting night. He's struggled from the floor lately as he's been unable to find his stroke from deep, making just four of his last 22 attempts from beyond the arc. He'll face the 76ers on Wednesday.