Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 11 off bench Friday
Smart scored 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 Ft) while adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason win over the 76ers.
For now, Celtics coach Brad Stevens wants Smart on his second unit, and the fourth-year guard appears to be adjusting well to the role through the early part of the exhibition schedule. The fourth-year guard would likely see a reduction in his minutes from last season coming off the bench, but if he can improve his scoring efficiency, his overall production might even increase as the club's sixth man.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Coming off bench in preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Modest showing in Game 5 loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hits rough patch after big Game 3•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Leads team in scoring in Game 3 start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will start at point guard Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Clutch in Game 7 win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...