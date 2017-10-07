Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 11 off bench Friday

Smart scored 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 Ft) while adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason win over the 76ers.

For now, Celtics coach Brad Stevens wants Smart on his second unit, and the fourth-year guard appears to be adjusting well to the role through the early part of the exhibition schedule. The fourth-year guard would likely see a reduction in his minutes from last season coming off the bench, but if he can improve his scoring efficiency, his overall production might even increase as the club's sixth man.