Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 13 points in start
Smart provided 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during an 89-80 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Smart received the start with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) sidelined and received 34 minutes. He also scored in double figures for the fifth time in the last six outings. Smart has played decently lately, with averages of 12.6 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game across his last five games.
