Smart posted 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Friday's 123-95 loss to the Nets.

Smart will continue to see an increased role until Kemba Walker returns. While this is a familiar role for Smart, his appearances in the preseason and the first two games of the season have fallen short of expectations. His assist totals have salvaged his fantasy value to a degree, but he'll need to put together a string of strong games if he hopes to get back to his 12.9 ppg-average from last season.