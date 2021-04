Smart scored 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) to go along with three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Smart topped 30 minutes for the first time in his last three games and saw a slight uptick in his scoring as a result. The result of his line was a bit lackluster, though he did manage to supplement his scoring with continued defensive production. Smart now has at least one block in four of his last five games.