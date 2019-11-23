Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 15 points in loss

Smart had 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 96-92 loss at Denver.

Smart has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight contests, although he has done it at a rather inefficient rate since he is making only 40.2 percent of his field goals -- and 35.9 percent of his threes -- over that span. However, he could be in line for a slight uptick on his usage if Kemba Walker is forced to miss some time due to injury going forward. Up next, Boston plays at home Monday against the Kings.

More News
Our Latest Stories