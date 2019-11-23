Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 15 points in loss

Smart had 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 96-92 loss at Denver.

Smart has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight contests, although he has done it at a rather inefficient rate since he is making only 40.2 percent of his field goals -- and 35.9 percent of his threes -- over that span. However, he could be in line for a slight uptick on his usage if Kemba Walker is forced to miss some time due to injury going forward. Up next, Boston plays at home Monday against the Kings.