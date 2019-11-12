Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 17 in Monday's win

Smart supplied 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, one rebound and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 116-106 win over the Mavericks.

Smart drew the start in place of Gordon Hayward (hand) and filled in capably, providing an efficient scoring performance while picking up the slack in the playmaking department as well. With Hayward likely out until late December and Kemba Walker (head) up in the air heading into Wednesday's matchup versus the Wizards, Smart seems set to see another substantial minutes load.