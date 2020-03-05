Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 18 points in win
Smart recorded 18 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 win versus the Cavaliers.
Smart had an ugly shooting night (33.3 percent), but saw a season-high eight free throws and was perfect from the charity stripe. Jaylen Brown (hamstring), Gordon Hayward (knee) and Kemba Walker (knee) all missed this contest. Brown has already been ruled out for Friday night's matchup with Jazz and there is a chance that at least one of Walker or Hayward also misses this contest. Smart will start again and should play huge minutes against this Utah defense that has been struggling since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts double-double•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Good to go vs. Nets•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Misses practice with sickness•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Generates 26 points Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Excellent two-way effort in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...