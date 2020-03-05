Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 18 points in win

Smart recorded 18 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 win versus the Cavaliers.

Smart had an ugly shooting night (33.3 percent), but saw a season-high eight free throws and was perfect from the charity stripe. Jaylen Brown (hamstring), Gordon Hayward (knee) and Kemba Walker (knee) all missed this contest. Brown has already been ruled out for Friday night's matchup with Jazz and there is a chance that at least one of Walker or Hayward also misses this contest. Smart will start again and should play huge minutes against this Utah defense that has been struggling since the All-Star break.