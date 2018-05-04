Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 19 in Game 2 win
Smart scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 win over the 76ers in Game 2.
He got the start over Jaylen Brown (hamstring) in the Celtics backcourt and came through with his best performance to date this postseason. Smart will likely return to a bench role once Brown is back at 100 percent, however, which could come as soon as Saturday in Philadelphia for Game 3.
