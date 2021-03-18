Smart had 19 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers.

While the Celtics took a tough loss to one of the league's bottom-feeders, it was encouraging to see Smart back in the starting lineup with Kemba Walker resting. Walker should be back for Friday's game against the Kings, so it will be interesting to note whether Smart remains in the lineup or shifts back to the bench, where he played his first three games post-injury. Prior to his month-long absence, Smart started his first 17 appearances of the season.