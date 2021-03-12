Smart supplied 19 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block Thursday in a 121-109 loss to the Nets.

Smart's 19 points were only behind the 31 that Jayson Tatum tallied. This came despite a playing-time restriction limiting Smart to 21 minutes on the court. The Celtics are expected to provide increased playing time so his previous calf injury is not exacerbated. Once they feel Smart is ready, he will likely replace either Daniel Theis or Tristan Thompson in their starting five.