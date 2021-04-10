Smart posted 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Smart's 24-point effort was the most he's scored since Jan. 20. The 27-year-old has played 30-plus minutes in all but one of his last 13 games, a span in which he's averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.4 steals. The seventh-year guard is locked into heavy minutes and should continue contributing across the board for the seventh-seeded Celtics the rest of the way.