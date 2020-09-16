Smart generated 26 points (9-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's 117-114 ECF overtime Game 1 loss to the Heat.

Smart was one point shy of tying his career playoff scoring high. The versatile wing was particularly hot in the first half and, frankly, deserved the ball more in the fourth quarter. He's now hit 32 three-pointers in a 12 bubble playoff games (2.7 per game). The only dilemma with Smart's strong play is the bench lacks scoring punch now that Smart is starting for an injured Gordon Hayward (ankle). Smart and his Boston teammates will look to turn things around in Game 2 on Thursday.