Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores career-high 37
Smart supplied 37 points (13-25 FG, 11-22 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds and four steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 loss to the Suns.
Smart finished with career highs in scoring and threes while dishing at least eight dimes for the sixth time through 32 appearances this season. It was also the eighth time this season that he has swiped at least three steals, with six of those showings taking place in the last 12 tilts. He certainly stepped up with Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) sidelined, and Smart will look to keep it rolling during Monday's matchup versus the Lakers.
