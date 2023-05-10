Smart produced 14 points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Smart struggled from the field, but the entire Boston offense had a rough outing in Game 5, meaning Smart was one of three players to record double-digit points, with the others being Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Smart has scored in double figures in every game of the series against the 76ers, but he's cleared the 15-point mark just once. He's still averaging 16.1 points per game in the playoffs, which is an upgrade over the 11.5 points per contest he delivered during the regular season.