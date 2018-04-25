Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores nine points in return
Smart provided nine points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during a 92-87 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
In his first game since March 11, Smart was quite good as he hauled in an impressive all-around line. He was given 25 minutes, so his workload wasn't very limited. Smart will figure to be a key piece for as long as the team remains in the postseason.
