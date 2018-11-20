Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores season-high 14 in loss
Smart scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two assists, two steals and a rebound in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 117-112 loss to the Hornets.
It was only the second time this season the guard has scored in double digits, with Monday's 14 points being a season high, while the four made three-pointers also tied his season best. Boston's bench is in flux at the moment with Gordon Hayward moving out of the starting five, but more consistent production from Smart would help the underachieving Celtics find some balance in their offense.
