Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores season-high 23 points in Monday's loss
Smart provided 23 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Monday's 118-108 loss to the Pistons.
Smart moved back to a reserve role with Jaylen Brown (personal) making his return to the lineup. However, Smart still managed to post season highs in scoring and made threes while seeing 30-plus minutes for the 12th time in 20 appearances. The defensive stalwart of the Celtics' backcourt continues to earn plenty of minutes. While his inconsistencies on offense, particularly as a scorer, are undeniable, Smart is contributing in every category.
