Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores team-high 14 points Sunday
Smart ended with 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Spurs.
Smart led his team with 14 points, basically summing up the night for the Celtics as they were thumped but the Spurs. Smart has quietly been putting up solid production over the past few weeks despite the Celtics on-court struggles. He should be a mid-round player the rest of the way with plenty of court time coming his way as the Celtics attempt to force their way into the top four.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fined $50K, won't be suspended•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ejected Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Good to go Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Doesn't practice due to illness•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Surprising offensive contributions•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.