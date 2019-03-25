Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores team-high 14 points Sunday

Smart ended with 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Spurs.

Smart led his team with 14 points, basically summing up the night for the Celtics as they were thumped but the Spurs. Smart has quietly been putting up solid production over the past few weeks despite the Celtics on-court struggles. He should be a mid-round player the rest of the way with plenty of court time coming his way as the Celtics attempt to force their way into the top four.