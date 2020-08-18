Smart eked out two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in Monday's 109-101 Game 1 win over the 76ers.

Smart contributed to the Boston win with great help defense, quick ball movement and only one turnover. Unfortunately, most of the versatile defender's effort doesn't show up in the box score. Smart often switched on defense to guard Philly bigs such as Al Horford and Tobias Harris. And he helped Daniel Theis a few times by pestering Joel Embiid. Smart might shift to the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 2 contest if Gordon Hayward (ankle) is forced to sit out.