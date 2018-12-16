Celtics' Marcus Smart: Season-high 21 points in loss
Smart supplied 21 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Pistons.
Smart finished with season highs in scoring and made threes, and even more surprisingly did so efficiently. He continues to thrive since entering the starting five, and apart from this loss, so has the team. As a result, it seems likely that coach Brad Stevens will continue to heavily rely on Smart even if offensive efficiency isn't exactly his calling card.
