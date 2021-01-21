Smart scored 25 points (10-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and added four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes in the Celtics' 117-109 loss Wednesday to the Sixers.

It was the first time Smart had hit the 20-point plateau since March 6 of last season. He and Jaylen Brown shouldered the load for the a Celtics team that was missing Jayson Tatum (COVID-19) and had Kemba Walker (knee) on a minutes restriction.