Smart recorded 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-12 3Pt), two rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-106 victory over Charlotte.

Smart continued right where he left off the previous game with inefficient shooting but also solid playmaking numbers. His 12 dimes Saturday night gave him his second double-double in as many games, and he recorded two steals for the second straight contest as well. In the month of January, the veteran guard is averaging 10.0 points (on 33.9 percent shooting), 7.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.