Smart recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and 12 assists in 36 minutes during Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Smart has been on a tear in the assist column of late, dishing out a total of 23 dimes over his last two contests. He's also been strong shooting the basketball over that brief stretch, knocking down 11 of 20 attempts from the field. Smart will continue to be most valuable for fantasy managers in need of assists.