Celtics' Marcus Smart: Sees big minutes after Hayward injury

Smart produced 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks from 35 minutes in Tuesday's 123-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

After Gordon Hayward's horrific injury six minutes into the match-up, Smart was inserted into Hayward's wing spot and quickly posted a very Marcus-Smart-like outing. He missed is his first eight shots, but played game altering defense while hoarding nine boards. With Hayward likely lost for the season and Marcus Morris (knee) out for the first week, expect Smart to see spot starts Thursday and Saturday. Regardless of who starts, Smart's minutes will certainly increase as Boston scrambles to recover from losing Hayward.