Celtics' Marcus Smart: Set for bench role Sunday
Smart will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Smart picked up the start on Thursday in place of the injured Kyrie Irving (shoulder), posting 13 points, five rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes. However, Irving has been cleared ahead of Sunday's contest, so he'll rejoin the top unit, which sends Smart back to a bench role. Despite the demotion, Smart shouldn't lose too much playing time, as he's averaging 30.5 minutes so far this season.
