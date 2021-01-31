Smart is expected to be sidelined 1-to-2 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain in his left calf Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury during Saturday's loss to the Lakers and underwent an MRI on Sunday. Boston begins a five-game West Coast road trip Tuesday at Golden State, so Smart could be held out until the team returns home to face Toronto on Feb. 11.