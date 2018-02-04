Celtics' Marcus Smart: Set to miss two-game road trip

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said that Smart (hand), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, won't join the team for its trip to Toronto ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Raptors, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Toronto game is the first of a two-game road trip for the Celtics, so it seems unlikely that Smart will meet up with the team for its subsequent contest Thursday in Washington. Smart, who has missed the Celtics' previous five games with a right hand laceration, looks like he could be at risk of being sidelined through the All-Star break, as Stevens said two days earlier that the fourth-year guard is about 10 days to two weeks away from playing again.