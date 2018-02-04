Celtics' Marcus Smart: Set to miss two-game road trip
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said that Smart (hand), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, won't join the team for its trip to Toronto ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Raptors, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Toronto game is the first of a two-game road trip for the Celtics, so it seems unlikely that Smart will meet up with the team for its subsequent contest Thursday in Washington. Smart, who has missed the Celtics' previous five games with a right hand laceration, looks like he could be at risk of being sidelined through the All-Star break, as Stevens said two days earlier that the fourth-year guard is about 10 days to two weeks away from playing again.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out another 10-to-14 days•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out for two weeks•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Blows up for 22 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Set for bench role Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 13 points in start•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.