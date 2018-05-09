Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shifting to bench role for Game 5

Smart will return to a bench role for Game 5 against the 76ers on Wednesday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

While Kyrie Irving (knee) has been out for some time, the Celtics are also set to be without backup Shane Larkin (shoulder) on Wednesday, so Smart will head back to the bench in order to provide some reserve help at the point guard position. He's still likely in line for a hefty workload, easily pushing for 30-plus minutes, so the demotion to the bench shouldn't hurt his fantasy value much, if at all. In the corresponding move, Jaylen Brown will re-enter the starting five.