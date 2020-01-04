Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shines in starting role

Smart finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 109-106 victory over the Hawks.

Smart assumed the reigns with Kemba Walker (illness) ruled out prior to tipoff. He made the most of the opportunity, matching his season-high with nine assists and two blocks. He was lucky to avoid a technical foul to end the game, something that could have sent it to overtime. He has been a top-80 player thus far and should be rostered in all formats moving forward.