Smart totaled 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Bucks.

Smart has been terribly inefficient since his return to the starting lineup. In the five games, he's shot greater than 45 percent just once and topped the 15-point mark twice. On the plus side, he has dished out five or more assists in four of the contests and he's hit the 30-minute plateau in four straight.