Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shoots during practice
Smart (hand) has progressed to shooting with tape on his hand during practices, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Smart remains out through the All-Star break, though this is certainly an encouraging sign for his recovery. While he remains sidelined, Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye should continue seeing an uptick in workload, with Rozier being the main beneficiary.
