Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shoots well, but coughs up 7 TO's in win
Smart mustered 15 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and seven turnovers across 28 minutes in Monday's 112-111 win over the Pacers.
Smart was red hot from behind the arc, but very sloppy with the ball, committing a season-high seven turnovers. Ball security has recently been an issue for Smart, who over the past nine games has averaged 3.8 TO's per game. Last season, Smart averaged only 2.0 turnovers per game. Still, the Celtics rely on the mercurial Smart as their first spark off the bench. Smart also trails only Al Horford as the team leader in assists with 5.2 dimes per game.
