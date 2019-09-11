Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shut down for remaining FIBA play

Smart, due to minor injuries, will sit out Team USA's remaining games, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Smart is dealing with a left knuckle injury (X-rays came back negative) along with quad and calf soreness, and he'll opt to mitigate the risk of further injury. The decision is understandable, especially since Team USA lost to France and will be fighting for consolation victories.

More News
Our Latest Stories