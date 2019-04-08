Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shut down for second half

Smart won't return to Sunday's game against Orlando due to a left hip contusion, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart will join Jayson Tatum (lower leg) on the bench, who also left Sunday's clash due to injury. Smart's injury doesn't appear to be serious, although the Celtics will shut him down with home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs already locked up.

