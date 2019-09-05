Celtics' Marcus Smart: Sits out vs. Japan
Smart (quad) did not play in Thursday's FIBA World Cup win over Japan.
Smart is dealing with a strained left quad, which comes on the heels of the strained left calf he suffered during Team USA minicamp. With an inferior opponent on the schedule -- USA won 98-45 -- Smart's absence was likely just precautionary.
