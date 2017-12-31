Celtics' Marcus Smart: Slated for bench role Sunday
Smart will shift back to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Nets, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Smart started the last three games in place of Jaylen Brown, but with Brown returning to full strength and rejoining the starting five, Smart will head back to the bench. That said, Smart is still averaging 30.8 minutes this season, so despite the move to the bench, he'll still see a hefty workload with the second unit.
