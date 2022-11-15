Smart produced 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 126-122 victory over the Thunder.

Smart turned the ball over more than twice for the first time since the second game of the season, but that was his only blemish in a game in which he looked efficient both as a scorer and as a passer. This 22-point output was a season-high mark for Smart, who also ended just two dimes shy of putting up what would've been his fourth double-double across his last six appearances. The veteran guard is averaging 12.8 points, 7.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game across eight November appearances.