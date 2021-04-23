Smart finished Thursday's 99-86 win over the Suns with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 36 minutes.

Smart missed Monday's game due to an illness, but he was back in action Thursday to face Phoenix. The veteran guard posted his typical versatile but unspectacular stat line, finishing third on the team in scoring in the victory. With per-game season averages of 13.5 points, 5.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.1 three-pointers, he offers a nice mixed bag for fantasy squads despite shooting only 41.1 percent from the field.